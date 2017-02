MILWAUKEE — Kentucky Fried Chicken is working its way into the pizza market while sticking to its roots.

KFC has launched the “Chizza” — a mashup of chicken and pizza.

It is a fried chicken breast, topped with pizza sauce, sliced chicken, ham, pineapple chunks, mozzarella and KFC’s cheese sauce.

The new menu item first hit KFC stores in Singapore in early February.

There’s no word yet on when it will make its debut in the United States.