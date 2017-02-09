Kohl’s Wild Theater aims to connect kids and families to the natural world

Posted 9:30 am, February 9, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Zoological Society's Wild Theater program aims to connect kids and families to the natural world. The newest show tells the story of a famous naturalist, who just happens to be from Wisconsin. Carl spent the morning at the Zoo to get more details.

What is Kohl's Wild Theater? (website)

Kohl’s Wild Theater is made possible by a partnership among Kohl's Cares, the Milwaukee County Zoo, and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. This program provides conservation-themed theater performances using drama, songs, and puppetry to children and their families both at the Milwaukee County Zoo and within our community.

From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, performances take place four times daily at the Kohl's Wild Theater stage. You also can enjoy the spontaneity of a shorter skit during the day as you walk through the Zoo.

Kohl’s Wild Theater also travels to schools, community events, and festivals, free of charge, within a one-hour radius of the Zoo. Learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s