Kohl’s Wild Theater aims to connect kids and families to the natural world

MILWAUKEE -- The Zoological Society's Wild Theater program aims to connect kids and families to the natural world. The newest show tells the story of a famous naturalist, who just happens to be from Wisconsin. Carl spent the morning at the Zoo to get more details.

What is Kohl's Wild Theater? (website)

Kohl’s Wild Theater is made possible by a partnership among Kohl's Cares, the Milwaukee County Zoo, and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. This program provides conservation-themed theater performances using drama, songs, and puppetry to children and their families both at the Milwaukee County Zoo and within our community.

From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, performances take place four times daily at the Kohl's Wild Theater stage. You also can enjoy the spontaneity of a shorter skit during the day as you walk through the Zoo.

Kohl’s Wild Theater also travels to schools, community events, and festivals, free of charge, within a one-hour radius of the Zoo. Learn more.