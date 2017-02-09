MILWAUKEE -- Brian spent the morning at Escuela Verde to preview their all-ages community science fair. Escuela Verde and Cedar Block invite all members of the community, regardless of age, to conduct experiments and share their results as part of Science Strikes Back. The steam-inspired event is happening Thursday night, February 9th from 5-8 p.m.
Kramp previews all-ages community science fair at Escuela Verde
-
February 9
-
This man in a space suit has a message for Earthlings
-
Have you started your holiday shopping? Consider handmade presents that support a local cause
-
New traveling exhibit will immerse you in the exciting world of baseball!
-
The largest pet expo in the state of Wisconsin takes over State Fair Park Saturday
-
-
Group of Wisconsin students to dance their way through an international event
-
Teaching kids to code with Legos
-
Common Council OKs plan replace underground water laterals; homeowners to pay part of cost
-
Packers advance to NFC Championship Game: You can take part in the celebration all week long!
-
“This is what we’re waiting for:” Hmong New Year celebration brings hundreds together
-
-
Fun for all ages! Create unique, handmade gifts at the Wehr Nature Center
-
Brookfield students preparing to compete in one of country’s largest science competitions
-
Grand opening celebration: Community Center opens at Unity Gospel House of Prayer