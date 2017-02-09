Kramp previews all-ages community science fair at Escuela Verde

MILWAUKEE -- Brian spent the morning at Escuela Verde to preview their all-ages community science fair. Escuela Verde and Cedar Block invite all members of the community, regardless of age, to conduct experiments and share their results as part of Science Strikes Back. The steam-inspired event is happening Thursday night, February 9th from 5-8 p.m.

