Man accused of killing UW-Stout student back in Wisconsin

Hussain Saeed Alnahdi (PHOTO: UW-Stout on Facebook)

MENOMONIE — The Minnesota man accused of killing a Saudi Arabian college student is back in a Wisconsin jail.

Cullen Osburn is scheduled for a bond hearing in Dunn County Circuit Court Thursday. Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith tells WQOW-TV Osburn was transferred from jail in Hennepin County, Minnesota Wednesday night after earlier waiving extradition.

The Minneapolis man is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of University of Wisconsin-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi last October.

A criminal complaint says police responding to a fight outside a Menomonie pizza restaurant during the early-morning hours of Oct. 30 found Alnahdi unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth. He died the next day. An autopsy determined he had suffered a skull fracture.

