Pete’s Fruit Market hiring for new store in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood is set to welcome a new grocery store.

A Pete's Fruit Market will open in spring at MLK Drive and North.

For years, the community has pushed back against efforts to open a Dollar Store at the location.

On Thursday, February 9th, a job information event was held for anyone interested in working at the new store. Community members showed up with resumes in hand for short interviews with store managers.

"It's extremely exciting not only for us to come to the Bronzeville area and to see that the neighborhood does support us and wants us to be here. With the turn out as you see its encouraging that we're going to make a difference," Vidal Colon with Pete's Fruit Market said.

Pete's Fruit Market will hire 30 full-time employees.