× Police: 25-year-old Milwaukee man in custody in connection with sexual assault near 21st and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a sexual assault suspect is in custody after MPD released surveillance photos of the man in an effort to identify him.

The suspect is a 25-year-old man from Milwaukee.

Police said Thursday, February 9th this case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges in the coming days.

The alleged sexual assault happened near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, February 5th shortly after 9:00 p.m.

We should learn more about the circumstances surrounding that incident when the suspect is formally charged.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.