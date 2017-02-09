Proposed by Gov. Walker: Move $31M from I-94 east-west corridor to another freeway project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- It might have been a double-decker -- then it was widening. Now, Gov. Scott Walker says local infighting over the I-94 east-west project near Miller Park has led him to abandon it entirely.

The stretch of I-94 in question is from 16th Street to 70th Street.

Gov. Walker is redirecting $31 million to the I-94 north-south corridor south of Milwaukee, although it's not nearly enough to finish that long-delayed project.

Walker said he feared the east-west rebuild, which is controversial among people who live nearby, would lead to lawsuits.

"We wanted to make sure we didn't end up putting money in an area that it could get caught up in not just the debate, but potentially in court," Walker said.

Major companies ship products through the aging stretch between the Zoo and Marquette Interchanges -- so the Metro Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) is now fighting Walker's plan.

"Every drop of beer Miller brews is moved by truck out of Milwaukee. If you start having a deteriorating infrastructure system, it has ramifications for those companies," said Steve Baas, senior VP of governmental affairs at MMAC.

Republican leaders in the Assembly are also not happy with delaying projects to plug a hole in the state's road fund.

Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted the following:

Actions have consequences. The consequences will cost us millions. https://t.co/izJQLQdRJu — Jim Steineke (@jimsteineke) February 9, 2017

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wouldn't take a position on the east-west corridor, saying that he is looking at the big picture.

"We're not focusing on the one factor that impacts all of these transportation decisions, and that's funding; sustainable funding," Abele said.

Gov. Walker said he would not consider a gas tax increase even if lawmakers pass his proposed income tax cut. That's even though he has long said that he would be open to a gas tax hike if there was a corresponding tax cut somewhere else in the budget.

The bottom line -- this is far from being worked out.