Racine man accused of hitting female deputy inside jail; 4th attack on law enforcement in less than 4 months

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine man is accused of attacking a female Racine County Sheriff’s deputy inside the Racine County jail. This marks the fourth attack on law enforcement/corrections officers in less than four months time in Racine County. The alleged attack happened just one day after the man was charged with battery by prisoner.

58-year-old Jon Stempe of Racine faces four charges:

Battery to law enforcement officer

Battery by prisoners

Battery or threat to a witness

Disorderly conduct

A criminal complaint notes a criminal history dating back to 1984, and repeated convictions for battery.

The complaint says on Tuesday, February 7th a deputy was in the process of escorting several inmates, including Stempe, from the felony holding area outside Branch 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center to their cells after their morning court hearings when Stempe “became verbally assaultive and agitated.”

The deputy began escorting the inmates back to their holding cells and used her radio to request assistance due to Stempe’s behavior. That’s when the complaint says Stempe “lunged out of line and into the middle of the hallway where he struck the deputy.” The deputy noted Stempe “swung for her face,” but she was able to deflect the blow with her hand. Stempe struck her left shoulder instead of her face.

The complaint says the deputy tried to push Stempe back as a second inmate tried to secure Stempe, taking him to the ground. He then began trying to kick the second inmate.

Multiple officers responded to take Stempe and the other inmates to their cells.

A deputy later overheard Stempe swearing at jail staff, calling them “(expletive) pigs” and saying: “I hope you die horrible deaths.”

According to the complaint, Stempe said he went to court on a battery by prisoner charge (filed on February 6th — one day before this alleged attack), but he said he felt he was the victim. He said: “They wanted a battery and I gave them a battery. It’s that simple. That’s what she wanted. I’ll plead guilty to this battery because that’s just what I did.” Stempe said he didn’t think he should apologize or feel remorseful for striking the deputy “after what you people did to me.”

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on February 2nd spoke out after three attacks inside Racine County correctional facilities aimed at correctional officers within three months time.

Jail surveillance video from October 17th shows Deonte Anderson punching a Racine County corrections officer who suffered minor injuries.

Last week, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office announced 13 charges which had been dismissed will be refiled against Luis Granado Jr. after he allegedly attacked county jail staffers on multiple occasions in 2016.

On January 30th, three counts including battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, were filed against a teenage boy after he allegedly punched a case worker and urinated on a holding room floor inside the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The fundamental rule and mission of our jail is to maintain a safe and secure facility,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “We’re not punching bags. They’re human beings. They’re professionals, maintaining a very difficult task.”