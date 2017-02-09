× Racine store owner charged, accused of selling cigarettes that were obtained illegally

RACINE — A Racine County was charged this week with three crimes related to unlawful cigarette sales activity.

54-year-old Candace Ali of Mount Pleasant, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, February 7, with three misdemeanor counts for unlawful possession of cigarettes, altering cigarette packaging before the sale or distribution to consumers, and failure to keep records.

The criminal complaint alleges that a store Ali owns in Racine, Sunshine Supermarket, possessed and sold packs of cigarettes that were obtained illegally. It also states that individual cigarettes were sold from cigarette packs opened by store employees, and records were not kept properly.

Ali faces up to $2,100 in fines, 180 days imprisonment and termination of a cigarette and tobacco retail license.

Sunshine Supermarket is located at 1559 Taylor Avenue in Racine.

The charges brought against Ali were the result of an investigation and referral by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Office of Criminal Investigation, Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Unit.

The investigation was a joint effort with the City of Racine Police Department.