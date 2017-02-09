Romantic night at home for Valentine’s Day: See how to pair the right wines with your dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You don't have to go out for a fancy Valentine's dinner -- save some cash and have a romantic night at home. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council and wine expert Pete Donahue join FOX6 WakeUp with some details.

Beef steaks with sun-dried tomato & mushroom sauce

Ingredients

2 beef Ribeye Steaks boneless, cut 1 inch thick or Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

Chopped fresh thyme (optional)

Sauce:

1 tablespoon butter

4 ounces mixed wild mushrooms such as cremini, shiitake and oyster, sliced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

1/3 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon sun dried tomato spread

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Salt

Instructions

For sauce, heat butter in medium saucepan over medium heat until melted. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until mushrooms begin to soften. Remove mushroom mixture from pan; set aside.

Combine broth, wine and cornstarch; add to same pan. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Reduce heat and simmer about 10 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 1-1/2 cups. Remove from heat; stir in mushroom mixture, sun dried tomato spread, pepper and salt, as desired.

Meanwhile press pepper evenly onto beef steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook Ribeye steaks 12 to 15 minutes (Flat Iron steaks 11 to 14 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; keep warm. Add mushroom sauce to skillet; cook and stir, 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved. Spoon sauce over steaks; sprinkle with thyme, if desired.

Braised short ribs with red wine sauce

Ingredients

2 pounds beef Short Ribs

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

1 can (10-1/2 ounces) double-strength beef broth or beef consommé

1 cup dry red wine

2 small onions, quartered

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 fresh thyme sprigs

1-1/2 cups sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup chopped shallots

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in 1/2 cup dry red wine

Instructions

Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown beef Short Ribs on all sides. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Add broth, 1 cup wine, onions, garlic and thyme to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.

Remove Short Ribs from stockpot; keep warm. Strain vegetables and skim fat from cooking liquid. Reserve 3/4 cup cooking liquid for sauce; discard remaining cooking liquid.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, shallots and minced thyme; cook and stir 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Add reserved cooking liquid and cornstarch mixture to skillet. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes; stirring often.

Remove skillet from heat; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Serve sauce over Short Ribs.