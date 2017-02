× Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese serving up sweetheart cheese curds for Valentine’s Day

LUXEMBURG, Wisconsin — It’s one part Wisconsin, and one part showing you love your significant other on Valentine’s Day — V-Day cheese curds!

Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Luxemburg is once again selling the pink and red sweetheart cheese curds for Valentine’s Day.

You can order them for your loved ones, and they can be shipped to you.

The store guarantees they are fresh and made with love.