Team Cream Puff needs you! Search is on for someone to be Cravin D. Creampuff

MILWAUKEE — The Original Cream Puff team wants you!

They’re looking for a reliable and entertaining individual to be their lovable mascot, Cravin D. Creampuff. An email sent out to followers of the team on Thursday, February 9th says “Cravin not only works throughout the Wisconsin State Fair, but is also invited to various events year-round! We’re looking for someone who could start attending events as early as March 2017!”

If interested or you know anyone who is, please call the Original Cream Puffs office at 414-258-5552 anytime Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Or fill out/download an application online. If applying online, you’re asked to specify that you’re interested in the mascot position.

Need more information? Check out Cravin’s job description! All applicants must be at least 16 years old and have reliable transportation to and from events.