WALWORTH COUNTY — Flames swept through a house in Bloomfield, Walworth County Thursday evening, February 9th. Officials say seven departments responded to the scene.

According to officials, one person was inside the home at the time of the fire but was able to escape safely. Several family pets were also pulled from the home unharmed.

There were no serious injuries reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

