West Bend woman arrested for OWI; was allegedly more than 4 times legal limit

WEST BEND — A 48-year-old West Bend woman was arrested after allegedly driving around a Sendik’s parking lot drinking wine. Officials say her blood alcohol level was allegedly four times the legal limit.

According to the West Bend Police Department, citizens reported a woman drinking in a vehicle around the Sendik’s parking lot located near 18th Avenue and Washington Street Wednesday afternoon, February 8th around 3:25 p.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they observed signs the driver, a 48-year-old West Bend woman, was intoxicated.

Police say the woman had been drinking wine while driving around the parking lot. She failed the standardized field sobriety test with a BAC of .394% — more than four times the legal limit. She was arrested for OWI.

No other details were released.