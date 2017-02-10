7th grade teacher accused of showing porn in class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A California teacher is under investigation after he allegedly played a pornographic video for his middle school class, officials announced Thursday.

The Sweetwater Union School District did not release the Rancho Del Rey Middle School teacher’s name or any details about what happened, but students told KSWB the teacher mistakenly showed porn during class.

According to students at the Chula Vista school, their 7th grade teacher plugged his iPad into a projector during their fourth-period world cultures class and porn was displayed. Students then reported it to school leaders.

“Next thing we know on the big screen we see pornography...we see two men having sex and after that, he said 'oh how the heck did that get on there' and everyone was just wondering and shocked and scared,” said Dylan Lazo, a student in the class.

#BREAKING Rancho Del Ray Middle school teacher under district investigation after allegedly playing porn in class.@fox5sandiego — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) February 9, 2017

Principal Anna Pedroza sent an email to parents, which read in part:

"Today, Rancho del Rey Middle and the Sweetwater School District is investigating an allegation that inappropriate material was seen by students in one classroom during one class period. An internal investigation was immediately started and is in the process of being conducted."

The district said the teacher was not detained or arrested and it is handling the incident as a personnel matter. The district has not commented on whether the teacher will be placed on leave during the investigation.

"He has a family, he shouldn’t be doing that...I mean he has a good family he talks about a lot so I don’t know why he would do something like that," Dylan added.