New hotel coming to Milwaukee to offer guest experience unlike any other

MILWAUKEE -- Health and wellness are big buzz words these days -- and it is a booming industry. Milwaukee's soon-to-be newest hotel embraces that lifestyle, hoping to change the lives of visitors and locals alike.

It may look like an hotel under construction, but Westin says their hotel will be unlike any other in the city -- perhaps the state.

"85 percent of travelers leave home and come back feeling less refreshed, less rejuvenated," said Jeffrey Hess, General Manager of Westin Milwaukee.

But Westin wants to change that.

"We're going to provide an opportunity for people to stick to their routines and continue on the trend for a healthy lifestyle," said Hess.

With everything from superfoods on the menu...

"Items such as avocados, dark chocolate chips, pomegranates," said Danica Potier, Director of Sales and Marketing at Westin Milwaukee.

To a workout gear lending program.

"Those will be in new condition, everything is laundered, washed," said Potier.

They will even have a "run concierge."

"We have two, four and five mile routes along our lakefront and through our city," said Hess.

At the corner of Van Buren and Michigan, the Westin was prime downtown real estate. The hotel will feature 220 guest rooms -- half with lake views. Plus 9,000 square feet of event space -- including a ballroom, a restaurant and bar, all geared towards a healthy guest experience.

"People want to feel better," said Hess.

This space has been under construction since January of 2016. The Westin hopes to have the hotel finished by June.

The Westin is taking reservations right now for August 1st and beyond. It is the first Westin Hotel in the state of Wisconsin.