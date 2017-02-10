× Admirals fall to IceHogs in OT, 3-2

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals earned a point with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Sam Carrick scored the game-winner for Rockford with a wrister from the left circle with just 24 seconds to play in the extra session.

After the IceHogs jumped out to an early lead on a Brandon Mashinter goal just 1:45 into the game, Matt White leveled the score while Rockford goalie Jeff Glass was pulled out of position trying to play the puck and White was able to find the loose biscuit and easily beat Glass for his 10th goal of the season.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 2-1 on Adam Payerl’s goal with just under ten minutes to play in the first. Vladislav Kamenev went to retrieve the puck behind the Rockford net and sent a no-look backhand pass to Payerl, who was stationed on the left post. Payerl had an easy tap in as Glass was covering the other post.

That was it for the scoring until there was just 6:06 left in the game when the Hogs tied it up at 2 on Ville Pokka’s power-play goal from the right point, which would eventually send the game into overtime.

Marek Mazanec played well in net for the Admirals, stopping 26 shots in the OT defeat.

The Admirals get right back at it on Saturday night as they’ll play host the Chicago Wolves in Amtrak Rivalry Action at 6 pm at Panther Arena.