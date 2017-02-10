Britney Spears thanks fans for support following niece’s hospital release

Britney Spears is thanking fans for their prayers and support following her niece’s release from the hospital, days after the girl was injured in an ATV accident.

“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle,” Spears wrote on Twitter, referencing the daughter of her younger sister Jaime Lynn Spears. “Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you’ll ever know.”

Maddie, 8, was injured on Sunday after an ATV she was driving went into a pond on the family’s property in Louisiana, according to a statement released by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Family members rushed into the water to rescue the child, who was “trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the statement read.

First responders arrived on the scene within two minutes and assisted in freeing the girl, who was initially reportedly in stable but critical condition, according to the sheriff.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, starred in Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” as a teen and is now a country music writer and singer.

Following her daughter’s release, Jamie Lynn Spears wrote on Twitter: “We’re headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”