Bucks fall to Lakers 122-114

MILWAUKEE — Nick Young scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a career-high 41 points by Giannis Antetokounmpo and withstood a furious late rally to defeat the Bucks 122-114 on Friday night.

Young connected on his first eight shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Lou Williams added 21 points for the Lakers, who led by as many as 27 before the Bucks, who trailed by 19 entering the fourth, rallied late.

The Bucks played their first game since losing Jabari Parker for the season after he tore the ACL in his left knee in a home loss to Miami on Wednesday.

The Lakers led 76-55 at the half, setting their season high for points in any half this season. They shot 69 percent in the half, including sinking 10 of 16 three-point attempts.