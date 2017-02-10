Elizabeth Guhl due in court, accused of hitting pedestrians with vehicle; killing 1

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 24-year-old Elizabeth Guhl — a Brookfield woman facing four felonies after police say she struck two pedestrians at Greenfield and Moorland on June 19th is due in court Friday, February 10th for her preliminary hearing. The charges were filed on January 6th — nearly seven months after the crash.

Guhl faces the following charges:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Injury by use of a vehicle with PAC

On June 19th, two female pedestrians, ages 57 and 63 visiting from Missouri were struck while they were crossing the street. The 57-year-old later died from her injuries.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege Guhl and a friend were out at a Mexican restaurant in Brookfield. Police say the friend had an allergic reaction while drinking his margarita. The bartender told investigators he witnessed Guhl drink her margarita and then some of her friend’s drink.

Guhl was allegedly in the left turn lane at Moorland and Greenfield when DOT cameras show she had a green arrow, but her vehicle did not move.

The driver behind Guhl allegedly honked, which prompted Guhl to proceed through the intersection.

Police say the two women were in the crosswalk while the “don’t walk” signal was flashing.

Police say Guhl didn’t appear intoxicated. She consented to a blood draw, and family members of the victim told FOX6 News toxicology results took months, which is why it took so long for charges to be filed.

Investigators say Guhl’s BAC was .106 — well over the legal limit.

Guhl’s attorney spoke with FOX6 News by telephone on Thursday, January 12th. He explained he has not seen the toxicology results yet. He said he expects the victims crossing against the “don’t walk” signal will play a role in this case.

Guhl made her initial appearance in court in this case on Thursday morning. She is out of custody on a $25,000 signature bond.