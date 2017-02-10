× Firefighter charged with selling cocaine while on duty

NORWALK, Conn. — A firefighter in Connecticut has been accused of selling cocaine while on duty.

The Norwalk Hour reports (http://bit.ly/2lsWS31) Norwalk police arrested 45-year-old Mark Monroe without incident Thursday following a months-long investigation.

Police say Monroe sold cocaine to undercover officers on at least four occasions. Two of those times were while he was on duty.

Investigators executing search warrants on Monroe’s home and car reported finding cocaine, illegal prescription pills and hundreds of hypodermic needles.

He’s been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.

Monroe faces 24 drug and weapons-related charges and has been held on a $150,000 bond. He is slated to appear in court Feb. 17. It couldn’t immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.