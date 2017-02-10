He shot at his own girlfriend but missed, U.S. Marshals seek Arron Bowens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a young men with an extensive criminal record. 25-year-old Arron Bowens is wanted for shooting at his live-in girlfriend after she apparently smashed up his car.

Agents say it happened on January 17th near 40th and Locust. The woman reportedly went to the residence she shared with Bowens, but couldn't get in the home.

The woman knocked on the door for several minutes without an answer.

Bowen's car was parked out front however, and that's when the woman admitted to busting out the windows. As she went to leave in her own car, agents say Bowens emerged from the home with pistol in hand. He fired several shots at his girlfriend striking the car three times.

The woman was uninjured and ran from the scene flagging down a pair of Milwaukee Police officers.

Bowens is described as a male, black, 5'7" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He is a convicted felon with prior arrests for possessing a firearm, drug possession and domestic violence.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.