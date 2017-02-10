“I did it. I’m sorry:” Man accused of burglary writes to homeowner saying “I will not fight charges”

RACINE COUNTY — 44-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Racine faces multiple charges for an alleged incident that happened on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rodriguez is charged with the following:

Attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer

Burglary

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater

Criminal damage to property, repeater

Felony bail jumping, repeater

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez admitted he broke into a Village of Sturtevant. He told investigators he “tried to get a large TV off the wall mount but could not, pulled a smaller TV off the wall in the bedroom and was gathering things to take to his car when the homeowner arrived at which point he ran out of the house.”

When police arrived in the neighborhood, they observed Rodriguez running toward an SUV and get into that vehicle. At that point, the officer activated his lights and sirens and pursued the suspect.

The complaint indicates Rodriguez led police on a chase that hit speeds of up to 90 miles an hour. The complaint says he was “weaving through traffic,” struck curbs, jumped medians and ended up in a bank parking lot. That’s where Rodriguez exited the SUV and immediately raised his hands.

During the interview with police, Rodriguez provided a written statement presumably written to the homeowner he was attempting to burglarize which said the following:

“Sir, I know at this point this statement means nothing, but I would like you to know I apologize…I would like you to know I will not fight charges so that you don’t have to be involved in a legal situation that can cause more stress in your life and your home. I did it. I’m sorry.”

The complaint indicates Rodriguez had been released from custody in September 2016 under conditions of bond that included he not commit any new criminal charges. That bond was valid and in full effect — which is why the “repeater” is added to multiple charges.