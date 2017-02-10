Kellyanne Conway apologized to President Trump after Ivanka clothing line comments

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway looks on in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump signed two orders calling for the 'great rebuilding' of the nation's military and the 'extreme vetting' of visa seekers from terror-plagued countries. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, top adviser to President Donald Trump, apologized to him Thursday after her comments about Ivanka Trump’s clothing line during a TV interview, a senior administration official told CNN.

The President expressed to her in that meeting that he backed her up “completely,” the official said. The official also said that the President “hated” the word “counseled” — as was used by press secretary Sean Spicer in the White House briefing Thursday in reference to the White House response to Conway’s comments.

Conway tweeted Friday that she had the President’s support.

“POTUS supports me, and millions of Americans support him & his agenda,” Conway tweeted, with a link to an Associated Press news story about the President’s backing in the wake of the criticism for her comments.

Conway, in a Fox News interview, urged viewers Thursday to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you,” Conway said. “It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully — I’m going to just, I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

The comments could run afoul of a federal law that bars public employees from making an “endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”

Members of both parties called for an official review from a government watchdog of the comments.

1 Comment

  illbu

    These progressive zombies will not back off they are only hurting businesses and people will become so turned off of the constant cry wolf . These goofballs think this is a good thing well we’ve all heard of to much of a good thing .

    Reply Report comment