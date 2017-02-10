× Lawmaker: Gov. Scott Walker owes apology to single parents

MADISON — A Democratic state representative who was a single parent says Gov. Scott Walker owes an apology to all single and unmarried parents in Wisconsin.

Walker said in his state budget address on Wednesday that people who wait until they’re 21 to get married and have kids are more likely to be successful. State Rep. Amanda Stuck said Friday those comments reminded her of what it felt like to be a single parent at 19. She says the world treated her like a failure but she worked hard and finished school.

Stuck calls Walker’s comments “close-minded.”

Walker in his speech was referencing research on the “Success Sequence.” He says people should go to school, get a job, get married and then have kids.

Walker’s spokesman did not immediately return a message.