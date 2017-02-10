Looking for a new way to enjoy Valentine’s Day? Celebrate in true Wisconsin-style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Valentine's Day is next week and many couples are looking for a new way to enjoy this season of romance. Wisconsin Tourism Secretary, Stephanie Klett, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about ways to get the most out of this romantic time of the year.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in true Wisconsin-style at one of the state’s hundreds of supper clubs. Some of them are very casual, but others have a very elegant atmosphere.

The 615 Club in Beloit offers an intimate but relaxed dining experience. The restaurant was recently renovated and reopened by new owners and has become a hot spot to eat in Beloit.

Make a weekend out of it and stay at the Ironworks Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel located on the Rock River near downtown Beloit.

The building was originally an ironworks factory owned by Merrill & Houston. The hotel is inspired by the building’s history, which you can see in the décor throughout the hotel.

If celebrating outdoors in more your style, state parks across Wisconsin are holding candlelight snowshoe, ski and hiking events leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Kettle Moraine State Forest is hosting their 28 th Annual Candlelight Ski and Hike this Saturday, Feb. 11. You can cross-country ski, snowshoe or hike a one mile loop lit by more than 350 luminaries. After, warm up with a bowl of chili and hot chocolate around a bonfire. If weather permits, Northern Cross Astronomy (a local non-profit science group) will bring out their telescopes for views of the clear winter sky.

But you don’t have to go far for a romantic weekend. Stay in Milwaukee and spend an evening under the stars at the Daniel M Soref (Sore-if) Planetarium.

It’s the largest planetarium in the state, located in the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Their “Romancing the Stars” program takes a closer look at the star clusters in our universe that are actually “love constellations.” Every couple receives a red rose and box of chocolates.

Romancing the Stars runs Saturday, Feb. 11, Sunday, Feb. 12 and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Admission is $25 per couple, and it’s truly a date night – no children allowed!



