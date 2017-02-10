Man’s body found in bale of recyclable material in New York

CLAY, N.Y. — A man’s body has been found at a garbage recycling plant in central New York.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2lAt80Q ) that the unidentified man’s body was found Friday morning inside a bale of recyclable material at a recycling plant in Clay.

The Onondaga County sheriff’s office says it’s not clear whether the man’s death was foul play.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Clay is just north of Syracuse.

