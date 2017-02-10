More changes coming near the Zoo Interchange, how will it impact your commute?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, February 10

* Curtis Road NB/SB full closure under I-94 - 6AM 2/10 - 7AM 2/12 for bridge demolition

*Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North full at Greenfield Avenue - 11PM - 6AM for sign structure work and decking of Wisconsin Avenue bridge

(includes Full Closure of system ramp from I-94 West to I-41) 11PM - 6AM

Monday, February 13

* Full closure of Elm Grove Road NB/SB, at I-94, 6AM through late summer 2017

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 11PM - 6AM for bridge decking

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road - 11PM - 4:30AM for bridge decking at Wisconsin Avenue

Tuesday, February 14

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange - 11PM - 4:30AM for bridge decking

Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road - 10PM - 5AM for bridge demolition at Elm Grove Road

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street - 10PM - 5AM for bridge demolition at Elm Grove Road and bridge overhang work at Wisconsin Avenue

(Closures include Full Closure of I-41 South to I-94 West and I-41/894 North to I-94 West system ramps 10PM - 5AM)