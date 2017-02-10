New information released in officer-involved shooting in the Town of Geneva

WALWORTH COUNTY — Authorities released new information on Friday, February 10th related to the officers-involved in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Kris Kristl. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on February 2nd in the Town of Geneva.

Officials revealed Kristl was the suspect of the reckless driving complaint. He is alleged to have displayed a weapon during this incident. Two officers discharged their weapons during this incident.

Officials also say the law enforcement officers involved in this case are Deputy Jesse Smith of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Robert Rayfield of the Elkhorn Police Department.

Deputy Smith has been with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for two years and has a total of six years of law enforcement experience. Officer Rayfield has been with the Elkhorn Police Department for approximately eight years. Both officers have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice with these types of incidents.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing as the lead agency in this investigation.

