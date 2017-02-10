New report highlights opioid overdose, death rates in Wisconsin
MADISON — The rate of opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin has nearly doubled over the last decade, according to a new Department of Health Services (DHS) report, “Select Opioid-Related Morbidity and Mortality Data for Wisconsin.”
The report provides statewide and county-level data on opioid-related deaths and hospital visits; neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), in which an infant is born with withdrawal symptoms from substances taken by the mother; and data on ambulance runs in which naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdose, was administered.
The report includes these data highlights:
- The rate of opioid overdose deaths increased from 5.9 deaths/100,000 residents in 2006 to 10.7 deaths/100,000 in 2015.
- Rates of drug overdose deaths involving opioids were higher among counties in the southeastern region of the state, and higher among men compared with women.
- For men, drug overdose deaths involving opioids were highest among young adults aged 25-34, and among women aged 35-54.
- Hospital visits involving opioid acute poisoning (including overdose) increased from 25.3 to 52.0 per 100,000 between 2006 and 2014.
- The rate of hospital visits involving heroin increased from 2.6 in 2006 to 17.4 in 2014. For men and women, rates were highest among adults aged 20-24.
- The rate of ambulance EMS runs in which naloxone was administered rose from 51.2 to 67 per 100,000 from 2011 to 2015.
- The rate of NAS increased from 2.0 to 8.7 per 1,000 live births from 2006 to 2014, a rate increase of 335 percent.
