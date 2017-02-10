Not ‘goodbye,’ but ‘until next time:’ FOX6 salutes Tom Pipines’ 32+ years on the air

Posted 5:20 pm, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:23PM, February 10, 2017

BROWN DEER — After more than 32 years at FOX6, Tom Pipines is just about ready to call it a career.

On Friday, February 10th, we held a special gathering in his honor in the atrium at FOX6. It was an emotional send-off filled with stories Tom shared about the people and co-workers who had an impact on his life.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Even though Tom is retiring, he will still appear on FOX6 News from time to time.

Make sure to tune into FOX6 News all this coming weekend and the FOX6 Sports Blitz on Sunday night. We will have more recap’s of Pip’s fantastic career at FOX6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s