Recognize this guy? Burlington police searching for Menards theft suspect

BURLINGTON — Burlington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say stole merchandise from the Menards store on Milwaukee Avenue in Burlington.

The theft took place Thursday, February 9th around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered Menards, walked to the electrical department and obtained two 250′ rolls of 10-3 wire.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old with possible facial hair. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow “Under Armour” hooded sweatshirt, a dark colored boomer hat, and dark pant.

The suspect was driving a regular cab Dodge Ram (possibly 1993 to 2001) pick up truck, two tone (gray/silver or light blue /silver) with passenger and driver door damage and left rear damage to the truck box.