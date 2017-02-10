Take your children, age 15 and under, to a FREE ice-fishing clinic — but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend, Milwaukee County parks will host an annual Ice Fishing Clinic for kids. Carl spent the morning on the frozen water getting a preview.

Take your children, age 15 and under, to a FREE ice-fishing clinic in your Milwaukee County Parks.

Members of local fishing clubs will teach ice-fishing basics to ensure safe and fun winter fishing.

The indoor instructional component of the program will go on no matter what the weather; the ice-fishing component is dependent upon the weather and ice conditions.

Clinics run continuously throughout the day, with the last clinic beginning at 2 p.m. All fishing equipment will be furnished.

Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

No pre-registration is required for individuals--if you have a group of 20 or more, please call in advance.

This program is free and open to the public. For details, contact the Wisconsin DNR at (414) 303-0109.

Attend a clinic at these locations:

Brown Deer, 7835 N. Green Bay Rd.

7835 N. Green Bay Rd. Dineen, 6901 W Vienna Ave

Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

3000 S. Howell Ave. Kosciuszko Park, 2201 S. 7th St.

2201 S. 7th St. McCarty Park, 8214 W. Cleveland Ave.

8214 W. Cleveland Ave. Scout Lake, 5902 W. Loomis Rd. (wheelchair accessible)