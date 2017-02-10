Take your children, age 15 and under, to a FREE ice-fishing clinic — but where?

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend, Milwaukee County parks will host an annual Ice Fishing Clinic for kids. Carl spent the morning on the frozen water getting a preview.

  • Members of local fishing clubs will teach ice-fishing basics to ensure safe and fun winter fishing.
  • The indoor instructional component of the program will go on no matter what the weather; the ice-fishing component is dependent upon the weather and ice conditions.
  • Clinics run continuously throughout the day, with the last clinic beginning at 2 p.m. All fishing equipment will be furnished.
  • Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
  • No pre-registration is required for individuals--if you have a group of 20 or more, please call in advance.

This program is free and open to the public. For details, contact the Wisconsin DNR at (414) 303-0109.

Attend a clinic at these locations:

  • Brown Deer, 7835 N. Green Bay Rd.
  • Dineen, 6901 W Vienna Ave
  • Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.
  • Kosciuszko Park, 2201 S. 7th St.
  • McCarty Park, 8214 W. Cleveland Ave.
  • Scout Lake, 5902 W. Loomis Rd. (wheelchair accessible)

