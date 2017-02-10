“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is now playing in Milwaukee, where you can see the production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one of the most successful hits in Off-Broadway history --and "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" is now playing in Milwaukee. And this morning, the couple's wedding singer, better known as Micah Spayer joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.

About Tony n' Tina's Wedding (website)

Just like a real wedding…only funnier! It’s “Wedding Theatre” … with an Italian flair! Enjoy an Italian buffet dinner, toast the happy couple and dance the night away! Tony and Tina exchange vows and YOU, the audience, play the parts of family and friends, joining the reception, feast and hilarious family dramas…

Smile and say MAMBO ITALIANO! Join Tony and Tina for dinner, dancing, drama and a real Italian Wedding!!

Ticket includes: The ceremony, reception, Italian Chicken Parmesan and Penne Dinner, champagne toast, wedding cake, music, dancing, and much more!