Woman arrested following police pursuit that reached speeds of 128 mph

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 52-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night, February 9th after leading authorities on a 24-mile pursuit. It began on I-94 in Waukesha County.

According to officials, the pursuit started after the woman pulled up behind a Wisconsin State Trooper who was making a traffic stop. She told the trooper she had just taken drugs — prompting the trooper to call an ambulance and take away her keys.

However, officials say the woman had a spare key and took off — leading authorities on a 24-mile pursuit with speeds reaching 128 m.p.h.

Officials say the woman nearly struck several vehicles while traveling westbound.

Waukesha and Jefferson County deputies deployed spike strips, but were unsuccessful.

The woman eventually pulled over — and tried to flee the scene on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, the woman was placed under arrest and taken to Aurora Summit for an evaluation.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.