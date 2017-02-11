× Georgetown has 3 20-plus scorers in win over Marquette

WASHINGTON — Jessie Govan scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead three Georgetown players with 20-plus-points and the Hoyas beat Marquette 80-62 on Saturday.

Rodney Pryor added 20 points and 10 rebounds and L.J. Peak scored 20 to top 1,000 career points for Georgetown (14-12, 5-8 Big East).

The trio combined to make 23 of 42 field-goal attempts and the Hoyas shot 54.7 percent overall.

Georgetown jumped out to a 20-11 lead after Pryor’s back-door cut for a dunk and the Hoyas led 41-32 at the break. Peak opened the scoring in the second half and Georgetown led by double figures the rest of the way.

Marquette (15-10, 6-7) entered ranked third in the nation averaging 42.4 percent from 3-point range but was held to 3 of 14. The Golden Eagles average 10.3 makes.

Jajuan Johnson led Marquette with 14 points. Andrew Rowsey scored 11 of the Golden Eagles’ first 21 points but he didn’t score again. Luke Fischer blocked two shots to move into fifth all-time in program history.