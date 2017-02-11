“He was very dedicated:” Memorial service held for Waldo firefighter killed in rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- Fire departments from across Wisconsin are remembering one of their own. Waldo volunteer firefighter, Ryan Moyer, died one week ago in a single-car accident. Two other members of the Waldo department were injured.

The streets surrounding Blessed Trinity Parish were packed with fire trucks as firefighters throughout Wisconsin mourned the loss of Moyer.

"You try to be like those people that are dedicated to being a firefighter," said Honor Guard Commander, Brent Jones.

The 31-year-old firefighter was remembered Saturday, during a funeral service in Sheboygan Falls.

"The family is doing well today, obviously grieving but with all the support they are getting from surrounding departments and around the state," Jones said.

Last Saturday, February 4th, Moyer and two other Waldo firefighters were putting up posters for a department fundraiser. That evening, the truck Moyer was driving crashed into a ditch. Moyer died at the scene and the other two passengers were hurt.

"Anyone who knew Ryan, which happened to be quite a few people, he was very dedicated to being a firefighter. He was part of the Brew City Fools which is a fraternal order of the Leatherhead Society," said Jones.

In the days following his death, Moyer's boots and helmet were set outside the Waldo Fire Department to memorialize the man who was named the department's Firefighter of the Year in 2014.

Fellow first responders traveled hours to attend Moyer's funeral.

"We have Honor Guard from as far as north of Eau Claire and as far south as Madison and Milwaukee," said Jones.

Sheboygan County investigators say only one car was involved in the rollover crash. Officials are looking at speed and alcohol as factors in the crash.