Mount Pleasant police: 23-year-old man found lying in street with gunshot wounds

Posted 7:17 am, February 11, 2017, by , Updated at 07:24AM, February 11, 2017
Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, February 11th.

It happened around 2 a.m. near 23rd and Mead.

According to police, while officers were monitoring pedestrians and traffic in the area due to a high volume of people leaving area taverns, one of the officers reported hearing two “pops.”

Moments later a man was found lying on Mead Street just south of 23rd Street.

The victim, a 23-year-old Racine man, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs but was conscious and alert.

He was taken by rescue squad to Wheaton-Ascension Hospital, where he remains in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s