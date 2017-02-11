× Mount Pleasant police: 23-year-old man found lying in street with gunshot wounds

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, February 11th.

It happened around 2 a.m. near 23rd and Mead.

According to police, while officers were monitoring pedestrians and traffic in the area due to a high volume of people leaving area taverns, one of the officers reported hearing two “pops.”

Moments later a man was found lying on Mead Street just south of 23rd Street.

The victim, a 23-year-old Racine man, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs but was conscious and alert.

He was taken by rescue squad to Wheaton-Ascension Hospital, where he remains in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.