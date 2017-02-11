New Berlin police responding to serious crash on Moorland Road near Lincoln Avenue

Posted 5:20 pm, February 11, 2017, by , Updated at 05:25PM, February 11, 2017

NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Police Department is responding to a serious crash that’s occurred on Moorland Road near Lincoln Avenue Saturday afternoon, February 11th.

Officials say northbound Moorland Road is closed from Cleveland Avenue to Lincoln Avenue due to the crash.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid this area and use alternate routes.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

No other details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Rubbernecker9000

    It appears that a white late 90’s Geo Prism was T-boned by a newer Black Jeep Grand Cherokee. The damage to the Prism was on the passenger side. I did not see any drivers or passengers on the scene

    Reply Report comment