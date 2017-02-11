× Northern Kentucky uses 27-4 run to rally by Milwaukee, 69-63

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Lavone Holland II had 21 points, four assists and four steals, and Northern Kentucky used a big second-half run to beat Milwaukee 69-63 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Bell gave Milwaukee a 54-41 lead with 8:30 to go but Northern Kentucky went on a 27-4 run to take a 68-58 lead. Holland scored 14 points during the run in which six different NKU players scored.

Bell had a basket at the six-minute mark and UWM didn’t score again until Cody Wichmann’s 3 with 23 seconds left.

Drew McDonald added 13 points with six rebounds and Dantez Walton scored 11 for Northern Kentucky (17-9, 8-5 Horizon League).

Wichmann hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Milwaukee (8-19, 4-10), which hit 9 of 24. Bell finished with 15 points.

UWM built a 29-17 lead in the first half before the Norse closed to 35-27 at the break.