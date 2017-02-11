Pro-Life Wisconsin group rallies in West Allis to protest against Planned Parenthood

WEST ALLIS — Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally in West Allis, in an effort to encourage Congress to move forward in defunding Planned Parenthood.

The rally held Saturday morning, February 11th, focused on prayer; it took place in front of Planned Parenthood’s Milwaukee-Lincoln Plaza Center — near 108th and Lincoln.

The group claims Planned Parenthood exaggerates its role in women’s healthcare. They say defunding Planned Parenthood would offer women a wider ranger and higher standard of care.

Four other “Protest Planned Parenthood” rallies were also planned across the state on Saturday.