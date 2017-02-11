“Remember the music scene:” Melodies and Memories exhibit highlights 200 years of Milwaukee’s music history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you have interest in Milwaukee music, the Milwaukee County Historical Society has curated 200 years of it into an exhibit for you to see.

"There's just a number of well-known musicians that came out of Milwaukee," said Ben Barbera, curator of the exhibit.

You can learn all about them at historical society's newest exhibit: Melodies and Memories: 200 years of Milwaukee music.

"People who remember the music scene in Milwaukee, this will help them trigger those memories. People who are new to the music scene, will realize how exciting it is," said Barbera.

It's an exhibit that will peak the interest of adults and children alike with the instrumental "petting zoo."

"The education and outreach to kids is a big part of our fundamental mission so we always try to make exhibits fit to that theme as much as we can," Barbera said.

Melodies and Memories goes beyond genre and performers to explore music's role in Milwaukee's history and connecting people through artifacts.

"I think people connect to things really well, you read about something all day long and maybe not get that connection when you see the object," said Barbera.

If you're looking for more in-depth knowledge, visit Steve in the historical library. It's where you'll find unique articles and photos that didn't fit in the Melodies and Memories exhibit," said Steve Schaffer, assistant archivist at the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

The discoveries are endless at the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music will run through April. For special event information, CLICK HERE.