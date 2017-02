WEATHERFORD, TX — Not something you see very often, a cow on the run after it escaped a slaughterhouse! It happened in Weatherford, Texas.

According to KFOR, dashcam video shows the pursuit that ended up lasting nearly two hours.

After escaping from the slaughterhouse, it led police on a chase that ended outside of a Taco Bell.

KFOR says the steer was roped in by, get this, a cowboy on a horse!

The cow was then returned to the butcher.