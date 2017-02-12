Germantown Fire Department ambulances upgraded, vs. replaced: “We have pride in our rigs”

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Fire Department’s bright red ambulances are going green — not in color, but environmentally. This, as GFD saves money, while recycling at the same time.

“We take care of our rigs, and have pride in our rigs,” Captain Robert Asmondy, Germantown Fire Department.

Officials at the Germantown Fire Department are proud of their ambulances and how they were obtained.

“Not only did I save the community over $300,000 — also giving our patients a better ride and better care,” Weiss said.

Nearly every 15 years, ambulances need to be replaced.

“The things that are worn out most on an ambulance is the cab and the chassis, the motor, the transmission — things like that. The patient compartment or box is in relatively good shape,” Weiss said.

Weiss said recycling parts is the ideal option.

“It came out about $260,000 to re-chassis two ambulances. Normally it would have cost us over $500,000 to buy two new ambulances,” Weiss said.

The vehicles were sent to a company out west and returned good as new.

“You get a new electrical system. It gets repainted, some upgrades on the emergency lighting. It’s four-wheel drive, so if we have issues when we have snow, we can handle that,” Weiss said.

Captain Robert Asmondy admitted the crew and patients appreciate the quality of the vehicles as well.

“The suspension on it is unbelievable. This new ambulance is beneficial to us. Others we used to have were so bumpy. We are in the profession of providing good patient care to the patients in the back,” Asmondy said.

“I think that`s win-win for everyone,” Weiss said.

One of the refurbished ambulances is assigned to Fire Station 2 and the other will be stationed at Park Avenue.