× Estate, attic treasures, antiques, collectibles among the unique items at the Waukesha Expo Market

WAUKESHA — Antiques and collectibles — unique items you cannot find in a retail store filled the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday February 12th during the third of four Waukesha Expo Market shows from November through March.

Proceeds from admission benefit the Hunger Task Force.

Featured during the show were estate and attic treasures, antiques, collectibles, coins, jewelry, art, glass, and pottery, furniture and repair services, advertising, depression glass, sports items, old toys, candles and soaps, Watkins, Avon, knick-knacks, unique gift items — art classes and food — and more!

Admission was $5 per person (ages six and up) or just $3 plus two canned goods for the Hunger Task Force.

FOX6’s Julie Collins was out at the Waukesha County Expo Center Sunday, February 12th checking out all the Waukesha Expo Market has to offer:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The show in March will take place on Saturday, March 18th from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Waukesha Expo Market.