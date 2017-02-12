× FREE admission for kids on Sundays in February at Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY — Families looking to get out of the house during the remaining weekends in February can enjoy a fun, affordable family activity at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Hall will offer free admission for kids ages 11 and younger, accompanied by an adult, each Sunday for the rest of February.

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Regular Hall of Fame admission rates will apply for other family members visiting the Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Packers Hall of Fame.