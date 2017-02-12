FREE admission for kids on Sundays in February at Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

Posted 8:50 pm, February 12, 2017, by
Packers Hall of Fame (Credit: FOX11Online.com)

Packers Hall of Fame (Credit: FOX11Online.com)

GREEN BAY — Families looking to get out of the house during the remaining weekends in February can enjoy a fun, affordable family activity at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Hall will offer free admission for kids ages 11 and younger, accompanied by an adult, each Sunday for the rest of February.

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Regular Hall of Fame admission rates will apply for other family members visiting the Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Packers Hall of Fame.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s