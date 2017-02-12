× Hit-and-run crash: Officials need your help to track down suspect vehicle

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in their search for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday evening, February 11th.

Around 5:30 p.m., multiple 911 calls came into the Racine County Communications Center reporting an accident on northbound I-94 just south of State Highway 11/Durand Ave.

When deputies arrived on the scene, there was only one car on scene. It had come to rest in the east ditch of I-94 almost at the E. Frontage Rd. Two people were inside the vehicle — brothers from Milwaukee. They were both hurt. The passenger was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver had minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

Racine County Sheriffs Deputies learned the victim vehicle was traveling northbound on I-94 when they experienced mechanical problems and pulled over to the shoulder. The victim vehicle was stopped and had its hazard lights flashing and was out of traffic when a second vehicle struck the victims’ vehicle.

The offending vehicle fled the scene and has not been located.

Officials say the striking vehicle is described as a dark-colored Pontiac, possibly a Grand Prix or Grand Am. The vehicle should have significant front end damage and is missing a wheel from the passenger side.

If anyone sees a vehicle matching that description, you’re urged to call the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency number at 262-886-2300.