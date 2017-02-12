How about some tech for your Valentine? We have some creative ideas

Posted 9:00 am, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:50PM, February 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a gift idea for that special someone on this Valentine's Day? Maybe consider some new tech. AT&T's Nathan Fricke joined the WakeUp News team with some ideas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s