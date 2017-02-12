Kenosha police: Illegal drugs seized during execution of search warrant

Posted 1:37 pm, February 12, 2017
Kenosha police

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say they seized a number of illegal drugs during the execution of a search warrant on Saturday evening, February 11th.

The warrant was served as part of the ongoing investigation of a number of heroin overdoses recently in Kenosha.

Officers seized heroin, cocaine and marijuana on Saturday. Two individuals were also arrested during the execution of the warrant.

Anyone has information about this or any other illegal drug activity is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

