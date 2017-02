× Medical examiner investigates apparent co-sleeping death of 11-week-old child

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an apparent co-sleeping death.

It happened at a home near 16th and Chambers around 11:15 a.m.

The medical examiner said initial reports indicate the 11-week-old child was co-sleeping with the infant’s mother.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, February 13th.

